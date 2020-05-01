Is It Crazy To Buy Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) And National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

The shares of Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by FBR & Co. in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2017. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. FBR & Co. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summer Infant Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2015, to Buy the SUMR stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2014. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on March 26, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. Needham was of a view that SUMR is Strong Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2013. Needham thinks that SUMR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 28, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.31.

The shares of the company added by 46.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.5115 while ending the day at $3.76. During the trading session, a total of 501858.0 shares were traded which represents a -1098.61% decline from the average session volume which is 41870.0 shares. SUMR had ended its last session trading at $2.57. Summer Infant Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SUMR 52-week low price stands at $1.45 while its 52-week high price is $11.16.

The Summer Infant Inc. generated 395000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.60% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $28.55 and traded between $26.44 and $26.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYE’s 50-day SMA is 26.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.54. The stock has a high of $39.88 for the year while the low is $11.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.18%, as 6.07M SUMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.78% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 65.92, while the P/B ratio is 2.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 869.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adage Capital Management LP bought more EYE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP purchasing 160,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,681,773 shares of EYE, with a total valuation of $149,180,032. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more EYE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,485,477 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its National Vision Holdings Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,994,690 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,634 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc. which are valued at $135,836,880. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its National Vision Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,093 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,883,421 shares and is now valued at $114,256,036. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.