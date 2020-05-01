Is It Crazy To Buy Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) And The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chembio Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Speculative Buy the CEMI stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. The stock was given Speculative Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on August 11, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. The Benchmark Company was of a view that CEMI is Speculative Buy in its latest report on April 18, 2016. The Benchmark Company thinks that CEMI is worth Speculative Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 464.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.13.

The shares of the company added by 5.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.80 while ending the day at $12.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -48.72% decline from the average session volume which is 910830.0 shares. CEMI had ended its last session trading at $12.09. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 CEMI 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $15.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chembio Diagnostics Inc. generated 18.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.13%. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.04% to reach $11.69/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.63 and $7.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GT’s 50-day SMA is 7.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.54. The stock has a high of $19.32 for the year while the low is $4.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.18%, as 14.35M CEMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.18% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 395,825 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,019,810 shares of GT, with a total valuation of $128,155,294. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,000,878 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,302,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 216,414 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company which are valued at $65,781,848. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 680,521 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,685,731 shares and is now valued at $62,190,954. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.