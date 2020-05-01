Is A Downturn Overdue? Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)?

The shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wipro Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. Goldman was of a view that WIT is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that WIT is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 13 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.42.

The shares of the company added by 4.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.25 while ending the day at $3.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -62.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. WIT had ended its last session trading at $3.16. Wipro Limited currently has a market cap of $14.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.68, with a beta of 0.48. Wipro Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 WIT 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $4.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wipro Limited generated 2.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Wipro Limited has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.87% to reach $13.63/share. It started the day trading at $13.16 and traded between $11.25 and $11.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMLP’s 50-day SMA is 9.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.97. The stock has a high of $19.91 for the year while the low is $4.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 73466.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 130.71%, as 169,494 WIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 391.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HMLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -42,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,711,848 shares of HMLP, with a total valuation of $12,547,846.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares by 17.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 888,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 131,800 shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP which are valued at $6,509,766. Following these latest developments, around 47.62% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.