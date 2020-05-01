Is A Downturn Overdue? Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)?

The shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gerdau S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2018. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGB is Outperform in its latest report on February 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that GGB is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.14 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 5.55 million shares were traded which represents a 55.04% incline from the average session volume which is 12.35 million shares. GGB had ended its last session trading at $2.32. Gerdau S.A. currently has a market cap of $3.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.65, with a beta of 2.37. Gerdau S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GGB 52-week low price stands at $1.65 while its 52-week high price is $5.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gerdau S.A. generated 669.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. Gerdau S.A. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is now rated as Sector Weight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OLN as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that OLN could surge by 11.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.80% to reach $15.14/share. It started the day trading at $14.74 and traded between $13.07 and $13.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLN’s 50-day SMA is 13.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.71. The stock has a high of $22.91 for the year while the low is $8.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.84%, as 7.49M GGB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.21% of Olin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OLN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,302,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,856,563 shares of OLN, with a total valuation of $255,066,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,269,015 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Olin Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,108,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -496,273 shares of Olin Corporation which are valued at $176,313,394. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Olin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.