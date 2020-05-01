Here’s Why RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Rallying -2.71% to $12.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) previous close was $9.91 while the outstanding shares total 166.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.69, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.43,. RLJ’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.26% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.03 before closing at $9.29. Intraday shares traded counted 2.4 million, which was 20.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.00M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.68, with weekly volatility at 7.76% and ATR at 0.83. The RLJ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.88 and a $19.04 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel/Motel company RLJ Lodging Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

RLJ were able to record 239.97 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 542.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 397.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, RLJ Lodging Trust recorded a total of 347.07 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.93%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 319.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 27.66 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 166.76M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RLJ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RLJ attractive?

In related news, Director, Gibson Patricia L bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.07, for a total value of 25,175. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Gibson Patricia L now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,275. Also, Director, Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.62 per share, with a total market value of 63,100. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LA FORGIA ROBERT M now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 78,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RLJ Lodging Trust. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RLJ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.90.