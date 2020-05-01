Factors That Could Influence Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.41% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.30 before closing at $1.45. Intraday shares traded counted 2.57 million, which was -2236.84% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 110.12K. LEAF’s previous close was $1.35 while the outstanding shares total 28.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.45, with weekly volatility at 16.74% and ATR at 0.20. The LEAF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.03 and a $8.49 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Leaf Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $41.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LEAF, the company has in raw cash 18.11 million on their books with 4.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 35063000 million total, with 35580000 million as their total liabilities.

LEAF were able to record -11.27 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -12.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.27 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Leaf Group Ltd. recorded a total of 45.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.56 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.54 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.82M with the revenue now reading -0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEAF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEAF attractive?

In related news, less than 10% owner, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L sold 31,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.10, for a total value of 34,710. As the sale deal closes, the less than 10% owner, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,278. Also, less than 10% owner, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 15. The shares were price at an average price of 1.51 per share, with a total market value of 821. Following this completion of acquisition, the less than 10% owner, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L now holds 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,471. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.90%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Leaf Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEAF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.50.