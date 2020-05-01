Expensive Market, What To Buy? Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

The shares of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zynex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Buy the ZYXI stock while also putting a $12 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 224.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.97.

The shares of the company added by 11.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.09 while ending the day at $17.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -216.58% decline from the average session volume which is 385120.0 shares. ZYXI had ended its last session trading at $15.81. Zynex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 ZYXI 52-week low price stands at $5.45 while its 52-week high price is $18.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zynex Inc. generated 14.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Zynex Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. JP Morgan also rated DAR as Downgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that DAR could surge by 37.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.08% to reach $33.17/share. It started the day trading at $22.13 and traded between $20.52 and $20.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAR’s 50-day SMA is 20.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.22. The stock has a high of $29.57 for the year while the low is $10.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.24%, as 2.57M ZYXI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.08, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 474,879 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,835,841 shares of DAR, with a total valuation of $456,933,072. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $330,511,082 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Darling Ingredients Inc. shares by 3.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,756,081 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -485,955 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. which are valued at $244,534,073. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Darling Ingredients Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,433,210 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,382,619 shares and is now valued at $218,204,806. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.