Expensive Market, What To Buy? JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

The shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on September 20, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JOYY Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 95. JP Morgan was of a view that YY is Overweight in its latest report on March 06, 2019. Nomura thinks that YY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $516.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.46.

The shares of the company added by 6.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $57.12 while ending the day at $60.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -10.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. YY had ended its last session trading at $57.47. JOYY Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.14, with a beta of 1.24. YY 52-week low price stands at $41.33 while its 52-week high price is $85.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The JOYY Inc. generated 559.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.75%. JOYY Inc. has the potential to record 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Evercore ISI also rated DISCA as Downgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that DISCA could surge by 15.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.34% to reach $26.38/share. It started the day trading at $24.35 and traded between $21.855 and $22.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DISCA’s 50-day SMA is 22.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.95. The stock has a high of $33.65 for the year while the low is $17.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.58%, as 35.81M YY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.26% of Discovery Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DISCA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -527,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,122,098 shares of DISCA, with a total valuation of $371,733,585. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more DISCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $285,841,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Discovery Inc. shares by 53.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,710,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,094,925 shares of Discovery Inc. which are valued at $227,643,489. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Discovery Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 984,949 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,717,816 shares and is now valued at $169,474,343. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Discovery Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.