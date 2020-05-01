Expensive Market, What To Buy? Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

The shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $27 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the AUPH stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2018. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on February 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that AUPH is Buy in its latest report on October 30, 2017. H.C. Wainwright thinks that AUPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 389.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.17.

The shares of the company added by 6.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.95 while ending the day at $17.24. During the trading session, a total of 3.23 million shares were traded which represents a -109.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. AUPH had ended its last session trading at $16.15. AUPH 52-week low price stands at $3.52 while its 52-week high price is $21.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 306.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.83%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $112. Deutsche Bank also rated WHR as Initiated on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $153 suggesting that WHR could down by -8.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $122.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.78% to reach $103.00/share. It started the day trading at $118.93 and traded between $111.74 and $111.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WHR’s 50-day SMA is 105.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 137.54. The stock has a high of $163.64 for the year while the low is $64.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.49%, as 7.25M AUPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.06% of Whirlpool Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.73, while the P/B ratio is 2.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 41,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,163,912 shares of WHR, with a total valuation of $700,463,650. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more WHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $665,070,978 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Whirlpool Corporation shares by 4.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,285,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,605 shares of Whirlpool Corporation which are valued at $281,929,705. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Whirlpool Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,836 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,166,939 shares and is now valued at $271,723,366. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Whirlpool Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.