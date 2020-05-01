Can JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Offer Investors Safety?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.88% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $94.55 before closing at $93.00. Intraday shares traded counted 6.4 million, which was 73.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.13M. JPM’s previous close was $95.76 while the outstanding shares total 3.04B. The firm has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.81, and a growth ratio of 2.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.69, with weekly volatility at 3.12% and ATR at 5.11. The JPM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $76.91 and a $141.10 high.

Investors have identified the Money Center Banks company JPMorgan Chase & Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $291.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, JPMorgan Chase & Co. recorded a total of 19.16 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.72 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 14.44 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 3.04B with the revenue now reading 0.93 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JPM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JPM attractive?

In related news, Director, BURKE STEPHEN B bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 87.99, for a total value of 6,598,958. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Risk Officer, BACON ASHLEY now sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,187,081. Also, Co-President & COO, CEO CIB, Pinto Daniel E sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 135.72 per share, with a total market value of 2,064,560. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO Commercial Banking, Petno Douglas B now holds 62,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,191,756. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on JPMorgan Chase & Co.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JPM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $105.71.