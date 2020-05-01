Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) price slipped close to $6.23 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares fell to a low of $6.175 before closing at $6.23. Intraday shares traded counted 6.67 million, which was 72.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.04M. NLY’s previous close was $6.25 while the outstanding shares total 1.47B. The firm has a beta of 1.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.66, with weekly volatility at 5.32% and ATR at 0.54. The NLY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.51 and a $10.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.32% on 04/30/20.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Investment company Annaly Capital Management Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Annaly Capital Management Inc. recorded a total of 1.07 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.42%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 620.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 454.16 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.47B with the revenue now reading 0.83 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NLY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NLY attractive?

In related news, Director, Schaefer John H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.21, for a total value of 92,100. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Fallon Katherine Beirne now bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,936. Also, Director, Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.47 per share, with a total market value of 568,200. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Hamilton Thomas Edward now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 284,094. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Annaly Capital Management Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NLY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.58.