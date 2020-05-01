Analysts Turn Mixed On Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

The shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Neutral the SMLP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Robert W. Baird was of a view that SMLP is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SMLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.24.

The shares of the company added by 4.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.19 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -69.91% decline from the average session volume which is 618760.0 shares. SMLP had ended its last session trading at $1.25. Summit Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SMLP 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $8.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Midstream Partners LP generated 32.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.12%. Summit Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.30% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.75 and traded between $7.555 and $7.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSGM’s 50-day SMA is 4.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.20. The stock has a high of $10.49 for the year while the low is $2.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.46%, as 2.70M SMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.83% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 707.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BSGM shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 96,112 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 809,182 shares of BSGM, with a total valuation of $3,390,473. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BSGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,275,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BioSig Technologies Inc. shares by 3.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 274,121 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,117 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,148,567. In the same vein, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its BioSig Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 226,629 shares and is now valued at $949,576. Following these latest developments, around 9.00% of BioSig Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.