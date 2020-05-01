Analysts Turn Mixed On OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)

The shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Imperial Capital was of a view that OSW is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Nomura thinks that OSW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.85.

The shares of the company added by 33.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.22 while ending the day at $6.51. During the trading session, a total of 6.28 million shares were traded which represents a -329.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. OSW had ended its last session trading at $4.88. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OSW 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $17.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited generated 13.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 288.89%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on December 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $12.11 and traded between $11.19 and $11.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NG’s 50-day SMA is 9.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.77. The stock has a high of $12.85 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.20%, as 9.46M OSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.55% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 33,854 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,509,033 shares of NG, with a total valuation of $180,876,664.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,736,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 508,253 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. which are valued at $101,372,603. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 150,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,087,142 shares and is now valued at $74,443,108. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of NovaGold Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.