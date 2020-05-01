Analysts Turn Mixed On Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE), Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

The shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lonestar Resources US Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.94.

The shares of the company added by 11.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.701 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 863573.0 shares were traded which represents a -346.57% decline from the average session volume which is 193380.0 shares. LONE had ended its last session trading at $0.68. Lonestar Resources US Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 LONE 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $4.08.

The Lonestar Resources US Inc. generated 3.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.82%. Lonestar Resources US Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is now rated as In-line. BTIG Research also rated GTLS as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that GTLS could surge by 35.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.41% to reach $55.71/share. It started the day trading at $38.50 and traded between $35.40 and $35.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTLS’s 50-day SMA is 35.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.32. The stock has a high of $93.52 for the year while the low is $15.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.75%, as 3.51M LONE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.91% of Chart Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.54, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 755.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GTLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 116,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,066,939 shares of GTLS, with a total valuation of $146,839,892. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GTLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,703,140 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Chart Industries Inc. shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,462,973 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,955 shares of Chart Industries Inc. which are valued at $71,376,958. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Chart Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.