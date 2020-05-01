Analysts Turn Mixed On IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

The shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IZEA Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 257.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.24.

The shares of the company added by 13.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2205 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 6.28 million shares were traded which represents a -410.46% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. IZEA had ended its last session trading at $0.22. IZEA Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 IZEA 52-week low price stands at $0.07 while its 52-week high price is $1.07.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. generated 5.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -114.29%. IZEA Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.99% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.57 and traded between $14.07 and $14.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HA’s 50-day SMA is 14.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.52. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $7.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.35%, as 3.25M IZEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.24% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 81,467 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,658,054 shares of HA, with a total valuation of $69,510,084. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,618,929 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,563,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,577 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. which are valued at $37,203,900. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 79,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,317,739 shares and is now valued at $34,637,195. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.