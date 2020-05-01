Analysts Turn Mixed On Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

The shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Danske Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Danske Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Ocean Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nordea Markets when it published its report on August 18, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on June 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that GOGL is Overweight in its latest report on April 07, 2017. DNB Markets thinks that GOGL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.34.

The shares of the company added by 4.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.53 while ending the day at $3.80. During the trading session, a total of 723999.0 shares were traded which represents a -90.44% decline from the average session volume which is 380180.0 shares. GOGL had ended its last session trading at $3.63. Golden Ocean Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GOGL 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $6.92.

The Golden Ocean Group Limited generated 104.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 271.43%.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.22% to reach $4.43/share. It started the day trading at $3.00 and traded between $2.61 and $2.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBAR’s 50-day SMA is 3.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.73. The stock has a high of $12.58 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 993649.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.20%, as 971,789 GOGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 951.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sagil Capital LLP bought more BBAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sagil Capital LLP purchasing 557,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,721,315 shares of BBAR, with a total valuation of $4,509,845. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BBAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,356,631 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Managers Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by 40.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,201,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -813,746 shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. which are valued at $3,147,472. In the same vein, LGM Investments Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 527,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 853,031 shares and is now valued at $2,234,941. Following these latest developments, around 76.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.