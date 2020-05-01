Analysts Turn Mixed On Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diana Shipping Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2017. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that DSX is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that DSX is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.39.

The shares of the company added by 6.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.73 while ending the day at $1.88. During the trading session, a total of 893972.0 shares were traded which represents a -132.29% decline from the average session volume which is 384850.0 shares. DSX had ended its last session trading at $1.77. Diana Shipping Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 DSX 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diana Shipping Inc. generated 107.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 275.0%. Diana Shipping Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Evercore ISI also rated VIAC as Downgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that VIAC could surge by 32.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.11% to reach $25.65/share. It started the day trading at $18.46 and traded between $17.09 and $17.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 17.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.99. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $10.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.39%, as 40.37M DSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.37% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VIAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,812,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,080,569 shares of VIAC, with a total valuation of $687,618,772. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $417,584,512 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,969,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,075,903 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $377,847,809. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,025,435 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,552,038 shares and is now valued at $245,904,052. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.