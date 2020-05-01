Analysts Turn Mixed On Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.88 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 989908.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.41% decline from the average session volume which is 865240.0 shares. CTXR had ended its last session trading at $0.99. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CTXR 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $1.50.

The Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 2.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Robert W. Baird also rated BBCP as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that BBCP could surge by 24.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.32% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.52 and traded between $2.75 and $2.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBCP’s 50-day SMA is 3.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.12. The stock has a high of $6.84 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 548046.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.25%, as 491,872 CTXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 154.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.68% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 26.19% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.