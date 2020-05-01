Analyst’s Sets Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) New Target at $267.00: BDX is Now On A Buy List

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) previous close was $257.85 while the outstanding shares total 272.89M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 105.44, and a growth ratio of 13.35. BDX’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.06% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $251.63 before closing at $252.53. Intraday shares traded counted 2.78 million, which was -13.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.45M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.26, with weekly volatility at 3.01% and ATR at 9.50. The BDX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $197.75 and a $286.72 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Becton Dickinson and Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $68.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6438000000 million total, with 6726000000 million as their total liabilities.

BDX were able to record 540.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 18.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 713.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Becton Dickinson and Company recorded a total of 4.22 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.54% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.25 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.98 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 272.89M with the revenue now reading 0.88 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.63 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BDX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BDX attractive?

In related news, EVP and General Counsel, Khichi Samrat S. sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 224.53, for a total value of 976,481. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Fraser Claire now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 388,074. Also, EVP and Pres, Life Sciences, Mas Ribo Alberto sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 285.00 per share, with a total market value of 407,550. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and Segment President, Campion Simon D now holds 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,304,953. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

9 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Becton Dickinson and Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BDX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $267.00.