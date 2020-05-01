Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT), Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The shares of Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on September 29, 2016. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stein Mart Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2015. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that SMRT is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2014. Canaccord Genuity thinks that SMRT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.87.

The shares of the company added by 17.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.295 while ending the day at $0.33. During the trading session, a total of 6.62 million shares were traded which represents a -703.84% decline from the average session volume which is 823620.0 shares. SMRT had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Stein Mart Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SMRT 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $1.48.

The Stein Mart Inc. generated 9.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Barclays also rated JWN as Downgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that JWN could surge by 26.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.85% to reach $25.39/share. It started the day trading at $20.22 and traded between $18.45 and $18.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JWN’s 50-day SMA is 22.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.10. The stock has a high of $43.37 for the year while the low is $12.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.10%, as 33.68M SMRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.76% of Nordstrom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.91, while the P/B ratio is 2.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more JWN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -49,270 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,836,181 shares of JWN, with a total valuation of $181,567,017. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more JWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,944,072 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mellon Investments Corp. increased its Nordstrom Inc. shares by 1.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,363,717 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 83,278 shares of Nordstrom Inc. which are valued at $97,619,419. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nordstrom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 581,938 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,845,072 shares and is now valued at $89,663,404. Following these latest developments, around 10.70% of Nordstrom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.