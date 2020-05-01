Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

The shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Omnicom Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $81. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. Barclays was of a view that OMC is Equal Weight in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that OMC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $60.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $56.89 while ending the day at $57.03. During the trading session, a total of 3.13 million shares were traded which represents a -7.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.91 million shares. OMC had ended its last session trading at $61.36. Omnicom Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $12.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.71, with a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OMC 52-week low price stands at $46.37 while its 52-week high price is $85.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Omnicom Group Inc. generated 2.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.18%. Omnicom Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on October 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.55% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $6.395 and traded between $5.95 and $6.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FENC’s 50-day SMA is 6.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.63. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $3.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 852938.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.98%, as 691,051 OMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.21% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 69.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.95% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.