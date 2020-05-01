Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $0.20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FET is Underperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that FET is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.20.

The shares of the company added by 31.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.345 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 22.48 million shares were traded which represents a -536.77% decline from the average session volume which is 3.53 million shares. FET had ended its last session trading at $0.33. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FET 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Forum Energy Technologies Inc. generated 57.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is now rated as Overweight. Wells Fargo also rated HIG as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that HIG could surge by 28.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.68% to reach $52.86/share. It started the day trading at $40.84 and traded between $36.631 and $37.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIG’s 50-day SMA is 41.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.88. The stock has a high of $62.75 for the year while the low is $19.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.86%, as 4.92M FET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 258,613 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,321,027 shares of HIG, with a total valuation of $1,385,672,991. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $791,917,967 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,387,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 272,675 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. which are valued at $753,679,677. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,039,516 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,342,031 shares and is now valued at $646,373,172. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.