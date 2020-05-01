Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN), Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.56.

The shares of the company added by 12.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.60 while ending the day at $0.70. During the trading session, a total of 906417.0 shares were traded which represents a -279.17% decline from the average session volume which is 239050.0 shares. BRN had ended its last session trading at $0.63. Barnwell Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BRN 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The Barnwell Industries Inc. generated 2.4 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is now rated as Perform. Barclays also rated EPZM as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that EPZM could surge by 43.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.99% to reach $29.22/share. It started the day trading at $17.77 and traded between $16.46 and $16.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPZM’s 50-day SMA is 18.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.47. The stock has a high of $27.82 for the year while the low is $9.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.40%, as 7.76M BRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.36% of Epizyme Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 909.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more EPZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 2,184,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,659,104 shares of EPZM, with a total valuation of $211,852,703. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile bought more EPZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,650,972 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Epizyme Inc. shares by 4.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,669,255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -340,710 shares of Epizyme Inc. which are valued at $103,440,145. In the same vein, RP Management LLC (Investment Man… decreased its Epizyme Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,666,667 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,666,667 shares and is now valued at $103,400,005. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Epizyme Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.