Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

The shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2016. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Astrotech Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 203.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.32.

The shares of the company added by 10.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.53 while ending the day at $2.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -1.41% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. ASTC had ended its last session trading at $2.68. Astrotech Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ASTC 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $7.75.

The Astrotech Corporation generated 1.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Astrotech Corporation has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Goldman also rated TOL as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that TOL could surge by 17.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.46% to reach $29.18/share. It started the day trading at $25.62 and traded between $23.99 and $24.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOL’s 50-day SMA is 26.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.56. The stock has a high of $49.31 for the year while the low is $13.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.19%, as 6.74M ASTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.76% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TOL shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 3,201,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,480,202 shares of TOL, with a total valuation of $259,493,889. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $236,548,947 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Toll Brothers Inc. shares by 2.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,960,928 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -254,142 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. which are valued at $230,247,864. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Toll Brothers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,201 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,545,760 shares and is now valued at $145,255,880. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Toll Brothers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.