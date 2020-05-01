A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.10, and a growth ratio of 2.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.35, with weekly volatility at 3.17% and ATR at 1.67. The AOS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.81 and a $53.96 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.81% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $42.1311 before closing at $42.38. Intraday shares traded counted 2.2 million, which was 5.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.34M. AOS’s previous close was $44.06 while the outstanding shares total 158.45M.

Investors have identified the Industrial Electrical Equipment company A. O. Smith Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AOS, the company has in raw cash 374.0 million on their books with 6.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1500400000 million total, with 766500000 million as their total liabilities.

AOS were able to record 391.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 114.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 456.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, A. O. Smith Corporation recorded a total of 750.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.2% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 455.9 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 295.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 158.45M with the revenue now reading 0.57 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.60 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AOS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AOS attractive?

In related news, President & GM, Lochinvar, LLC, Goodwin Wallace E sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.92, for a total value of 283,240. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SMITH MARK D now sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 250,351. Also, Executive Chairman, Rajendra Ajita G sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 10. The shares were price at an average price of 49.47 per share, with a total market value of 819,100. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President and Controller, Gurholt Helen E now holds 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 57,889. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on A. O. Smith Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AOS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.86.