2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN), Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

The shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trinity Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the TRN stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on March 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that TRN is Sector Weight in its latest report on March 11, 2019. Cowen thinks that TRN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.23.

The shares of the company added by 6.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.05 while ending the day at $19.29. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a -119.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. TRN had ended its last session trading at $18.05. Trinity Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.77, with a beta of 1.63. TRN 52-week low price stands at $14.53 while its 52-week high price is $24.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Trinity Industries Inc. generated 166.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -163.64%. Trinity Industries Inc. has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. DA Davidson also rated GVA as Downgrade on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that GVA could surge by 21.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.77% to reach $21.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.66 and traded between $16.01 and $16.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GVA’s 50-day SMA is 16.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.34. The stock has a high of $48.80 for the year while the low is $8.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.70%, as 6.95M TRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.48% of Granite Construction Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 976.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,820,509 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,746,854 shares of GVA, with a total valuation of $102,417,244. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more GVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,465,102 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Granite Construction Incorporated shares by 9.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,728,053 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 420,646 shares of Granite Construction Incorporated which are valued at $71,771,845. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Granite Construction Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 217,331 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,205,574 shares and is now valued at $48,660,613. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Granite Construction Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.