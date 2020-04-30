WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares fell to a low of $27.83 before closing at $25.75. Intraday shares traded counted 880100.0, which was 22.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. WCC’s previous close was $29.12 while the outstanding shares total 41.12M. The firm has a beta of 1.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.65, and a growth ratio of 1.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.87, with weekly volatility at 6.53% and ATR at 2.26. The WCC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.52 and a $61.32 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.57% on 04/29/20.

Investors have identified the Industrial Equipment Wholesale company WESCO International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WCC, the company has in raw cash 150.9 million on their books with 26.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2540411000 million total, with 1084059000 million as their total liabilities.

WCC were able to record 180.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 54.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 224.37 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for WESCO International Inc. (WCC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, WESCO International Inc. recorded a total of 2.1 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.71 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 389.79 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.12M with the revenue now reading 1.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.33 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WCC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WCC attractive?

In related news, Director, UTTER LYNN M sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.97, for a total value of 74,092. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MORGAN JOHN K now sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 157,819. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

6 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WESCO International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WCC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.88.