Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR), Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)

The shares of Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $4 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Select Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Johnson Rice was of a view that WTTR is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2019. Citigroup thinks that WTTR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.37.

The shares of the company added by 22.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.27 while ending the day at $4.96. During the trading session, a total of 554486.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.04% decline from the average session volume which is 548760.0 shares. WTTR had ended its last session trading at $4.06. Select Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 WTTR 52-week low price stands at $2.22 while its 52-week high price is $12.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Select Energy Services Inc. generated 79.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 225.0%. Select Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.66% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.53 and traded between $14.937 and $16.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEOH’s 50-day SMA is 17.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.90. The stock has a high of $55.71 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.03%, as 3.18M WTTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.19% of Methanex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 796.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. sold more MEOH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. selling -7,472 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,301,310 shares of MEOH, with a total valuation of $174,046,943. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more MEOH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,575,237 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Methanex Corporation shares by 379.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,204,923 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,536,642 shares of Methanex Corporation which are valued at $39,003,913. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Methanex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,573 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,103,066 shares and is now valued at $25,594,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Methanex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.