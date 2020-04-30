Two Stocks To Tuck Away: NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

The shares of NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NN Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2019, to Overweight the NNBR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Lake Street was of a view that NNBR is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2016. Stifel thinks that NNBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.45.

The shares of the company added by 25.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.16 while ending the day at $3.91. During the trading session, a total of 931384.0 shares were traded which represents a -35.27% decline from the average session volume which is 688560.0 shares. NNBR had ended its last session trading at $3.11. NN Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 NNBR 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $11.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NN Inc. generated 31.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%. NN Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.2585 and traded between $0.23 and $0.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZN’s 50-day SMA is 0.1952 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2414. The stock has a high of $0.71 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.19%, as 4.46M NNBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 24,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,715,752 shares of ZN, with a total valuation of $303,688. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,131 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.