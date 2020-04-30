Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV)

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Market Perform the MPC stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. Cowen was of a view that MPC is Market Perform in its latest report on February 13, 2020. Cowen thinks that MPC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $44.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.84.

The shares of the company added by 16.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.51 while ending the day at $33.04. During the trading session, a total of 15.14 million shares were traded which represents a -34.35% decline from the average session volume which is 11.27 million shares. MPC had ended its last session trading at $28.43. Marathon Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPC 52-week low price stands at $15.26 while its 52-week high price is $69.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Petroleum Corporation generated 1.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.77%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on December 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) is now rated as Buy. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated LOV as Reiterated on February 14, 2018, with its price target of $17 suggesting that LOV could surge by 61.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.17% to reach $10.16/share. It started the day trading at $4.80 and traded between $3.58 and $3.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOV’s 50-day SMA is 3.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.43. The stock has a high of $14.60 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 76917.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.96%, as 102,270 MPC shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 167.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Peak6 Capital Management LLC bought more LOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 386.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Peak6 Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,970,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,479,512 shares of LOV, with a total valuation of $6,397,141. Osmium Partners LLC meanwhile bought more LOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,748,805 worth of shares.

Similarly, Engine Capital Management LP increased its Spark Networks SE shares by 23.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 604,580 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 116,876 shares of Spark Networks SE which are valued at $1,559,816. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Spark Networks SE shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 166,470 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 227,364 shares and is now valued at $586,599. Following these latest developments, around 18.57% of Spark Networks SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.