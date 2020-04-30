Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)

The shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $23 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2019, to Outperform the LSCC stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Dougherty & Company was of a view that LSCC is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Cowen thinks that LSCC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.27.

The shares of the company added by 14.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.36 while ending the day at $22.31. During the trading session, a total of 4.36 million shares were traded which represents a -102.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. LSCC had ended its last session trading at $19.55. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 70.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.68, with a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 LSCC 52-week low price stands at $11.06 while its 52-week high price is $24.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lattice Semiconductor Corporation generated 118.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on July 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. DA Davidson also rated HI as Initiated on May 21, 2019, with its price target of $43 suggesting that HI could surge by 35.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.40% to reach $34.67/share. It started the day trading at $22.74 and traded between $20.68 and $22.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HI’s 50-day SMA is 20.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.25. The stock has a high of $43.45 for the year while the low is $13.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.46%, as 3.47M LSCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 864.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HI shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,104,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,186,924 shares of HI, with a total valuation of $194,672,118. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $151,021,266 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its Hillenbrand Inc. shares by 8.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,577,230 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 195,685 shares of Hillenbrand Inc. which are valued at $49,250,865. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hillenbrand Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 399,454 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,228,389 shares and is now valued at $42,584,514. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Hillenbrand Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.