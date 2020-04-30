Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO), Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

The shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ION Geophysical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2018. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $35. Evercore ISI was of a view that IO is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2018. Cowen thinks that IO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.45.

The shares of the company added by 35.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.62 while ending the day at $2.21. During the trading session, a total of 887854.0 shares were traded which represents a -31.8% decline from the average session volume which is 673660.0 shares. IO had ended its last session trading at $1.63. IO 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $13.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ION Geophysical Corporation generated 33.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -280.0%. ION Geophysical Corporation has the potential to record -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. B. Riley FBR also rated SBCF as Downgrade on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SBCF could down by -3.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.53% to reach $22.88/share. It started the day trading at $24.61 and traded between $19.7997 and $23.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBCF’s 50-day SMA is 20.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.57. The stock has a high of $31.42 for the year while the low is $13.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.40%, as 1.31M IO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 301.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SBCF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -307,707 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,798,441 shares of SBCF, with a total valuation of $124,479,455. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SBCF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,431,309 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,096,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,041 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida which are valued at $56,697,831. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.