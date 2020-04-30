Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.56, with weekly volatility at 4.93% and ATR at 5.67. The TWLO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $68.06 and a $151.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.45 million, which was 57.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.42M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.21% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $105.40 before closing at $114.87. TWLO’s previous close was $111.30 while the outstanding shares total 140.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.34.

Investors have identified the Application Software company Twilio Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TWLO, the company has in raw cash 253.66 million on their books with 27.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2061331000 million total, with 247222000 million as their total liabilities.

TWLO were able to record -53.24 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -251.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 14.05 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Twilio Inc. recorded a total of 331.22 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 38.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 156.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 174.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 140.20M with the revenue now reading -0.69 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TWLO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TWLO attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Lawson Jeff sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 109.49, for a total value of 3,832,167. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DALZELL RICHARD L now sold 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,040. Also, Director, DALZELL RICHARD L sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 25. The shares were price at an average price of 100.20 per share, with a total market value of 50,098. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Lawson Jeff now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,844,763. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

18 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Twilio Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TWLO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $129.05.