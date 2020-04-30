Should You Buy OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.58, with weekly volatility at 11.75% and ATR at 0.55. The OSW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.45 and a $17.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.4 million, which was -64.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.46M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 21.31% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.77 before closing at $5.92. OSW’s previous close was $4.88 while the outstanding shares total 55.63M.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $271.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 90662000 million total, with 51410000 million as their total liabilities.

OSW were able to record -2.87 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.43 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 559000.0 as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited recorded a total of 139.44 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 123.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.64 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.63M with the revenue now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OSW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OSW attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman & Director, FLUXMAN LEONARD I bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.17, for a total value of 387,750. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO and COO, LAZARUS STEPHEN now bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 489,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OSW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.50.