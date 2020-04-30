Seagate Technology plc (STX) price jumped close to $51.06 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.60, and a growth ratio of 0.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.86, with weekly volatility at 3.49% and ATR at 2.16. The STX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.02 and a $64.17 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.23% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $49.19 before closing at $51.06. Intraday shares traded counted 2.99 million, which was 10.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.35M. STX’s previous close was $48.99 while the outstanding shares total 276.49M.

Investors have identified the Data Storage Devices company Seagate Technology plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For STX, the company has in raw cash 1.74 billion on their books with 6.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4152000000 million total, with 2700000000 million as their total liabilities.

STX were able to record 595.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -505.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 936.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Seagate Technology plc (STX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Seagate Technology plc recorded a total of 2.7 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.7% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.38%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.94 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 758.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 276.49M with the revenue now reading 1.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STX attractive?

In related news, Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 46,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.51, for a total value of 2,280,490. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 252,439. Also, SVP, Sales, Teh Ban Seng sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were price at an average price of 50.79 per share, with a total market value of 25,344. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 247,585. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

8 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Seagate Technology plc. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.95.