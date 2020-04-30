Ryder System Inc. (R) Loss -35.76% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) shares fell to a low of $30.46 before closing at $34.89. Intraday shares traded counted 2.79 million, which was -130.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.21M. R’s previous close was $30.70 while the outstanding shares total 51.43M. The firm has a beta of 1.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.22, with weekly volatility at 7.63% and ATR at 2.21. The R stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.62 and a $65.76 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 13.65% on 04/29/20.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company Ryder System Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For R, the company has in raw cash 73.58 million on their books with 1.15 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1562051000 million total, with 2625353000 million as their total liabilities.

R were able to record -1.59 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.47 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.14 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ryder System Inc. (R)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ryder System Inc. recorded a total of 2.28 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.96 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 312.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.43M with the revenue now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.98 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on R sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of R attractive?

In related news, President, Global FMS, Diez John J. bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 36.90, for a total value of 119,912. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary, Fatovic Robert D now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,715. Also, EVP & CFO, PARKER SCOTT T bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 39.20 per share, with a total market value of 489,988. Following this completion of disposal, the Chair and CEO, SANCHEZ ROBERT E now holds 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 515,294. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ryder System Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the R stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.60.