Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

The shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2018, to Outperform the XERS stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.03.

The shares of the company added by 16.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.3587 while ending the day at $2.65. During the trading session, a total of 845540.0 shares were traded which represents a -34.67% decline from the average session volume which is 627840.0 shares. XERS had ended its last session trading at $2.27. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 XERS 52-week low price stands at $1.42 while its 52-week high price is $12.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 19.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.01%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is now rated as Neutral. Lake Street also rated EXTR as Initiated on July 29, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EXTR could surge by 33.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.31% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.74 and traded between $3.37 and $3.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXTR's 50-day SMA is 3.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.24. The stock has a high of $8.50 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 114.16%, as 6.91M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.96% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EXTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -48,707 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,316,623 shares of EXTR, with a total valuation of $47,328,365. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,496,424 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Extreme Networks Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,793,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,400 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. which are valued at $20,992,533. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Extreme Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 374,983 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,652,231 shares and is now valued at $14,375,394. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Extreme Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.