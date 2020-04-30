Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB), Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)

The shares of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Town Sports International Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2018, to Outperform the CLUB stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2018. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $12.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on April 18, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that CLUB is Outperform in its latest report on March 02, 2018. Imperial Capital thinks that CLUB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.51.

The shares of the company added by 20.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.5124 while ending the day at $0.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -303.79% decline from the average session volume which is 359500.0 shares. CLUB had ended its last session trading at $0.49. CLUB 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $4.29.

The Town Sports International Holdings Inc. generated 18.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Town Sports International Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on July 17, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.40. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.22 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUMN’s 50-day SMA is 0.2437 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2536. The stock has a high of $0.37 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.78%, as 1.94M CLUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.58% of Golden Minerals Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 571.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more AUMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 235,494 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,277,582 shares of AUMN, with a total valuation of $268,292. Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more AUMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $214,464 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Golden Minerals Company shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 980,738 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Golden Minerals Company which are valued at $205,955. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Golden Minerals Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,341 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 614,030 shares and is now valued at $128,946. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Golden Minerals Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.