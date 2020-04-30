Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

The shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tata Motors Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. Nomura was of a view that TTM is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TTM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.90.

The shares of the company added by 15.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.18 while ending the day at $5.88. During the trading session, a total of 5.29 million shares were traded which represents a -106.59% decline from the average session volume which is 2.56 million shares. TTM had ended its last session trading at $5.08. TTM 52-week low price stands at $3.92 while its 52-week high price is $15.69.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.14%. Tata Motors Limited has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Credit Suisse also rated CDAY as Downgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $47 suggesting that CDAY could surge by 5.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.96% to reach $63.50/share. It started the day trading at $60.00 and traded between $55.44 and $59.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDAY’s 50-day SMA is 56.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.45. The stock has a high of $79.11 for the year while the low is $38.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.11%, as 13.39M TTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.04% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 113.10, while the P/B ratio is 4.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CDAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,027,977 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,157,759 shares of CDAY, with a total valuation of $1,059,368,993. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more CDAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $842,109,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, Select Equity Group LP increased its Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares by 38.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,680,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,246,070 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. which are valued at $584,831,069. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 905,468 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,267,396 shares and is now valued at $464,018,518. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.