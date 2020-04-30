Ride Out The Next Market Storm With RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK), Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

The shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2016. The Services company has also assigned a $27 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Brean Murray advised investors in its research note published on May 11, 2011, to Buy the RICK stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Brean Murray Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2011. That day the Brean Murray set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Brean Murray in its report released on July 21, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Merriman was of a view that RICK is Neutral in its latest report on July 21, 2010. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that RICK is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.64.

The shares of the company added by 29.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.99 while ending the day at $13.55. During the trading session, a total of 554966.0 shares were traded which represents a -235.53% decline from the average session volume which is 165400.0 shares. RICK had ended its last session trading at $10.44. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $123.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.18, with a beta of 1.21. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 RICK 52-week low price stands at $6.52 while its 52-week high price is $27.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. generated 13.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.61%. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. Cowen also rated I as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that I could surge by 85.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.27% to reach $8.99/share. It started the day trading at $1.325 and traded between $1.13 and $1.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that I’s 50-day SMA is 2.1790 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.1861. The stock has a high of $27.29 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.72%, as 31.29M RICK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.46% of Intelsat S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -95.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Appaloosa LP bought more I shares, increasing its portfolio by 262.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Appaloosa LP purchasing 7,564,981 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,450,000 shares of I, with a total valuation of $15,988,500. Discovery Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more I shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,205,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Intelsat S.A. shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,642,801 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,180 shares of Intelsat S.A. which are valued at $8,633,486. In the same vein, Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its Intelsat S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,929,146 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,235,110 shares and is now valued at $8,009,718. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Intelsat S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.