Ride Out The Next Market Storm With MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA), Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

The shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 12, 2018. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MDC Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 17, 2017, to Neutral the MDCA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 16, 2017. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $12. Wedbush was of a view that MDCA is Neutral in its latest report on November 04, 2016. BMO Capital Markets thinks that MDCA is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.09.

The shares of the company added by 41.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.245 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 544726.0 shares were traded which represents a -205.73% decline from the average session volume which is 178170.0 shares. MDCA had ended its last session trading at $1.06. MDCA 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $3.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MDC Partners Inc. generated 106.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -340.0%.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. UBS also rated WES as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that WES could surge by 19.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.89% to reach $10.85/share. It started the day trading at $8.96 and traded between $7.74 and $8.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WES’s 50-day SMA is 7.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.40. The stock has a high of $33.42 for the year while the low is $2.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.32%, as 7.85M MDCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.89% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.57, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more WES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -139,669 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,153,629 shares of WES, with a total valuation of $78,257,758. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more WES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,648,524 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by 7.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,386,554 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,133,276 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $49,852,435. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,340,899 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,042,380 shares and is now valued at $42,257,311. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Western Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.