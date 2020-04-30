Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.83, with weekly volatility at 18.78% and ATR at 0.07. The RBZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.30 and a $8.09 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.67 million, which was -1318.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 258.75K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 23.11% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.371 before closing at $0.48. RBZ’s previous close was $0.39 while the outstanding shares total 6.22M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail Other company Reebonz Holding Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RBZ, the company has in raw cash 2.6 million on their books with 61.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 44421000 million total, with 81506000 million as their total liabilities.

RBZ were able to record -6.61 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.47 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -12.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -22.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 6.22M with the revenue now reading -40.60 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of RBZ attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.98%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Reebonz Holding Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RBZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.75.