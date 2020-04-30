Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2019. UBS was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 310.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.75.

The shares of the company added by 18.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.59 while ending the day at $5.13. During the trading session, a total of 7.01 million shares were traded which represents a -138.39% decline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $4.34. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SSL 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $33.32.

The Sasol Limited generated 863.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.73% to reach $26.25/share. It started the day trading at $16.85 and traded between $15.615 and $16.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEES’s 50-day SMA is 16.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.55. The stock has a high of $37.85 for the year while the low is $9.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.85%, as 1.45M SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.58% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 436.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HEES shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 71,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,100,478 shares of HEES, with a total valuation of $45,515,017. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more HEES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,955,970 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,293,463 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,633 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. which are valued at $33,668,037. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 64,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,847,978 shares and is now valued at $27,128,317. Following these latest developments, around 10.90% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.