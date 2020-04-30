Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

The shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Equal Weight the CEQP stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that CEQP is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CEQP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 333.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.70.

The shares of the company added by 21.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.06 while ending the day at $11.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.38 million shares were traded which represents a -99.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. CEQP had ended its last session trading at $9.50. Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently has a market cap of $737.84 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 3.34. Crestwood Equity Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CEQP 52-week low price stands at $2.65 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Crestwood Equity Partners LP generated 25.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 125.0%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.59% to reach $85.23/share. It started the day trading at $9.07 and traded between $8.09 and $9.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QFIN’s 50-day SMA is 7.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.07. The stock has a high of $22.34 for the year while the low is $6.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.93%, as 1.21M CEQP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.16% of 360 Finance Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 602.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TT International bought more QFIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 115.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TT International purchasing 5,588,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,406,855 shares of QFIN, with a total valuation of $83,254,840. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more QFIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,569,352 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its 360 Finance Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,192,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,100 shares of 360 Finance Inc. which are valued at $9,541,784. In the same vein, FIL Investment Management (Hong K… increased its 360 Finance Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,122,735 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,122,735 shares and is now valued at $8,981,880. Following these latest developments, around 15.87% of 360 Finance Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.