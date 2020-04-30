NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares fell to a low of $42.5216 before closing at $44.88. Intraday shares traded counted 3.85 million, which was -37.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.80M. NTAP’s previous close was $42.27 while the outstanding shares total 213.85M. The firm has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.52, and a growth ratio of 1.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.96, with weekly volatility at 4.62% and ATR at 2.25. The NTAP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.66 and a $73.69 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.17% on 04/29/20.

Investors have identified the Data Storage Devices company NetApp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4218000000 million total, with 3529000000 million as their total liabilities.

NTAP were able to record 577.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 380.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 677.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, NetApp Inc. recorded a total of 1.4 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -11.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.35%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 463.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 941.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 213.85M with the revenue now reading 1.23 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NTAP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NTAP attractive?

In related news, EVP, Go To Market, RICHARD HENRI P sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 64.20, for a total value of 160,500. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Go To Market, RICHARD HENRI P now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 153,714. Also, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, ALLEN SCOTT R. sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 13. The shares were price at an average price of 62.23 per share, with a total market value of 173,062. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, ALLEN SCOTT R. now holds 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 182. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 17 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NetApp Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NTAP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.35.