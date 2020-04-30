Mixed Analyst Attention: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

The shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $30 price target. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the CAKE stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Goldman was of a view that CAKE is Neutral in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Raymond James thinks that CAKE is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.21.

The shares of the company added by 14.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.51 while ending the day at $24.36. During the trading session, a total of 5.61 million shares were traded which represents a -99.55% decline from the average session volume which is 2.81 million shares. CAKE had ended its last session trading at $21.33. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CAKE 52-week low price stands at $14.52 while its 52-week high price is $51.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated generated 58.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.9%. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has the potential to record -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. Citigroup also rated MKSI as Downgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $85 suggesting that MKSI could surge by 3.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.43% to reach $112.00/share. It started the day trading at $110.75 and traded between $100.00 and $107.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MKSI’s 50-day SMA is 90.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.62. The stock has a high of $122.30 for the year while the low is $66.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.94%, as 1.79M CAKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.30% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.43, while the P/B ratio is 2.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 465.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MKSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 35,055 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,048,403 shares of MKSI, with a total valuation of $411,192,424. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MKSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $382,529,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its MKS Instruments Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,357,356 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of MKS Instruments Inc. which are valued at $354,906,646. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its MKS Instruments Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,527 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,832,320 shares and is now valued at $312,142,464. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of MKS Instruments Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.