Mixed Analyst Attention: TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

The shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TechnipFMC plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Berenberg was of a view that FTI is Buy in its latest report on March 26, 2020. Barclays thinks that FTI is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.49.

The shares of the company added by 16.46% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.37 while ending the day at $9.27. During the trading session, a total of 4.51 million shares were traded which represents a 30.02% incline from the average session volume which is 6.45 million shares. FTI had ended its last session trading at $7.96. TechnipFMC plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FTI 52-week low price stands at $4.49 while its 52-week high price is $28.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TechnipFMC plc generated 5.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 454.55%. TechnipFMC plc has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.19% to reach $41.93/share. It started the day trading at $24.18 and traded between $22.455 and $24.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBA’s 50-day SMA is 23.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.58. The stock has a high of $40.65 for the year while the low is $10.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.82%, as 5.50M FTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.01% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.19% over the last six months.