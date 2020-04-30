Mixed Analyst Attention: Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH), Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

The shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $35 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonic Automotive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Stephens was of a view that SAH is Overweight in its latest report on June 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SAH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.11.

The shares of the company added by 20.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.68 while ending the day at $22.51. During the trading session, a total of 962938.0 shares were traded which represents a -87.12% decline from the average session volume which is 514600.0 shares. SAH had ended its last session trading at $18.73. Sonic Automotive Inc. currently has a market cap of $894.1 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.38, with a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 SAH 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $35.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sonic Automotive Inc. generated 29.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.79%. Sonic Automotive Inc. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Deutsche Bank also rated ARLO as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ARLO could surge by 26.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.26% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.99 and traded between $2.61 and $2.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARLO’s 50-day SMA is 2.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.35. The stock has a high of $5.13 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.43%, as 2.96M SAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.58% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 982.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ARLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 396,139 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,251,562 shares of ARLO, with a total valuation of $27,341,296. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ARLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,785,024 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Arlo Technologies Inc. shares by 2.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,937,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -116,400 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. which are valued at $11,997,736. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Arlo Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 451,596 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,707,584 shares and is now valued at $11,439,429. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Arlo Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.