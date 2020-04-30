Mixed Analyst Attention: NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS), Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

The shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NuStar Energy L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NS is Neutral in its latest report on January 11, 2019. UBS thinks that NS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.82.

The shares of the company added by 14.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.20 while ending the day at $12.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a -41.05% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. NS had ended its last session trading at $10.82. NuStar Energy L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 2.24. NuStar Energy L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 NS 52-week low price stands at $4.98 while its 52-week high price is $30.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NuStar Energy L.P. generated 16.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 65.0%. NuStar Energy L.P. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. DA Davidson also rated TUFN as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that TUFN could surge by 15.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.67% to reach $12.57/share. It started the day trading at $11.10 and traded between $9.79 and $10.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUFN’s 50-day SMA is 9.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.38. The stock has a high of $31.04 for the year while the low is $5.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 437017.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.04%, as 288,257 NS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 285.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC sold more TUFN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -30.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC selling -749,437 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,732,151 shares of TUFN, with a total valuation of $15,208,286. TimesSquare Capital Management LL… meanwhile bought more TUFN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,383,228 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares by 14.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 922,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,632 shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. which are valued at $8,100,314. In the same vein, Migdal Insurance Co. Ltd. (Invest… increased its Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 327,496 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 878,496 shares and is now valued at $7,713,195. Following these latest developments, around 31.24% of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.