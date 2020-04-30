Mixed Analyst Attention: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

The shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Goldman was of a view that NEX is Buy in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NEX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.48.

The shares of the company added by 35.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.9988 while ending the day at $2.57. During the trading session, a total of 5.83 million shares were traded which represents a -139.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. NEX had ended its last session trading at $1.89. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NEX 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $11.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. generated 255.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.44%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.72% to reach $17.22/share. It started the day trading at $11.83 and traded between $10.97 and $11.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MT's 50-day SMA is 10.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.57. The stock has a high of $22.08 for the year while the low is $6.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.03%, as 14.90M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of ArcelorMittal shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more MT shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,693,291 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,580,363 shares of MT, with a total valuation of $70,724,787. Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more MT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,701,683 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ArcelorMittal shares by 2.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,493,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,669 shares of ArcelorMittal which are valued at $23,263,105. In the same vein, Luminus Management LLC decreased its ArcelorMittal shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,008,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,259,144 shares and is now valued at $21,077,814. Following these latest developments, around 44.80% of ArcelorMittal stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.